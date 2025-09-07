Joe Rogan Reveals The Mike Tyson vs Floyd Mayweather Angle No One’s Talking About
Joe Rogan has shared some deep insight into the Mike Tyson vs Floyd Mayweather fight. The two boxing legends are set to box in a surprising exhibition in 2026.
The announcement has left fans stunned and surprised, with Mayweather 48 years old and Tyson pushing 60. 'Iron' Mike looked very sluggish in his last outing against Jake Paul in November 2024.
Rogan, though, has pointed out an angle that has been left overlooked by fans, and he thinks there could be violence in the exhibition contest because of it.
Joe Rogan identifies unique Tyson vs Mayweather angle
Rogan reminded fans on his podcast that there's real bad blood between Mayweather and Tyson. Tyson also called Mayweather a small, scared man on one occasion and reflecting on that take, Rogan said on a recent episode of his podcast:
"Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather don’t like each other and they have not liked each other forever."- Joe Rogan
He added, "Like, Mike Tyson might say ‘I’m going to knock this motherf***er out or I’m going to try to knock this motherf***er out… If you look at the Roy Jones Jr fight or the Jake Paul fight, no disrespect, they looked like they were sparring and it looked like there was agreements made."
Rogan doesn't think Tyson would honor a possible similar agreement for the Mayweather fight. "I do not know if Mike would honor those agreements if there was a moment where really he could hit him. Now could he hit him? That little motherf***er can move still at 50-years-old he’s still so slick, he’s in shape, still fit."
Mike Tyson issues health warning to Floyd Mayweather
Mike Tyson has issued a bold warning to Floyd Mayweather regarding their upcoming exhibition fight. Tyson is surprised that Mayweather accepted the bout and claimed it could be detrimental to the 50-0-0 boxer's record.
"This fight is something neither the world nor I ever thought would or could happen. However, boxing has entered a new era of the unpredictable -- and this fight is as unpredictable as it gets," said Tyson.
He added, "I still can't believe Floyd wants to really do this. It's going to be detrimental to his health, but he wants to do it, so it's signed and it's happening."
Jake Paul vs Gervonta Davis is another recently announced unique fight. Tyson vs Mayweather, though, would see two of boxings biggest legends share the ring.
