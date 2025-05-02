Canelo Alvarez’s Expected Purse For William Scull Fight Revealed
Canelo Alvarez returns to action on May 3, taking on William Scull with the undisputed super middleweight title on the line. Alvarez is 62-2-2 with 39 knockout wins under his belt.
William Scull is 23-0-0 with nine knockout wins. 32-year-old Scull is the current IBF super middleweight champion. Alvarez, meanwhile, is looking to become the undisputed in the division for the second time in his career.
Scull possesses an solid amateur background with 332 fights and 302 wins. He is significantly taller than Alvarez, meaning closing the distance won't be easy for the Mexican. Boxers with a lot of amateur fights possess traits that might take time for opponents to figure out. That said, Alvarez is a true seasoned veteran and has come up against every style before.
Canelo is currently the face of boxing and arguably the biggest draw in the sport. He earns a significant amount whenever he's in the ring, and signed a reported four-fight contract with Riyadh Season's Turki Alalshikh worth $400 million. This sum includes PPV shares, merchandising, and other additional contractual earnings.
Hence, Alvarez is expected to make approximate $100 million from his fight against Scull.
With a win against Scull, Canelo has been tipped to take on Terence Crawford in a showdown later this year. Both Alvarez and Crawford are two of the top pound-for-pound boxers in the world at the moment and a clash between the duo could be a fight of the year contender.
Canelo, however, can't overlook Scull. The Cuban has plans to spoil Alvarez's bout against Crawford and can become the undisputed super middleweight champion with a win.
