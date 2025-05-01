Floyd Mayweather Flaunts Insane Winnings From NBA Playoff Bets
It's no secret that Floyd "Money" Mayweather Jr. earned his nickname because he was one of the best businessmen the sport of boxing has ever seen.
The belief is that Mayweather's estimated net worth is around $500 million, and given the many investments he has made during and after his professional boxing career came to a close, there's a good chance that his net worth will continue to increase.
Mayweather also has a penchant for betting. And given some of the impressive winnings he has showcased on his social media accounts, he seems to have a pretty good idea of what he's doing when it comes to betting on sports.
And on April 30, Mayweather posted several Instagram stories that showed all of the bets he cashed from a busy few days in the NBA Playoffs.
His first post showed a slip of a straight bet of $12,000 for the Denver Nuggets to beat the Los Angeles Clippers on April 28. The Nuggets won that came by a score of 131-115.
Mayweather's next story showed a $5,000 bet on a first quarter spread for the Houston Rockets to outscore the Golden State Warriors by more than 3.5 points during their April 30 game. Houston outscored Golden State first quarter 40-24 in the first quarter.
Next was a $6,500 bet for the Los Angeles Lakers to outscore the Minnesota Timberwolves by less than 4.5 points in the second half. Los Angeles outscored them by three points after halftime (but still lost).
Mayweather's final bet was same bet as the previous, but for another $10,000.
As a result of these four NBA Playoffs bets all cashing, Mayweather made a total of $65,857. Not bad for a retired boxer.
