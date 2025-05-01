Ryan Garcia's Expected Purse For Fight vs Rolly Romero Revealed
This upcoming weekend might be the biggest and most star-studded three-day slate on the boxing calendar for 2025. In addition to global icons like Canelo Alvarez and Naoya Inoue entering the ring on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, the Friday, May 2 card that's taking place in Times Square in New York City features household names like Devin Haney, Rolly Romero, and "King" Ryan Garcia.
Few boxers are more notorious than Ryan Garcia, as he has built up a massive following on social media ever since going viral for his insane hand speed back when he was an amateur, which he has continued to showcase in the ensuing years.
Not to mention Garcia's success in the ring, combined with his trials and tribulations outside of the ring (which seemed to come to a head last year), have made him must-see TV for fans of the sweet science.
Garcia is fighting against the aforementioned Rolly Romero on Friday in what's sure to be a lucrative fight for both sides. However, given that Garcia is the much more popular fighter, there's little doubt he'll earn much more for this Times Square showdown.
Estimates vary on Garcia's expected purse for this fight, as this information is not made public before the bout. However, the general assumption based on his past fight purses is that Garcia can expect to make about $20 million for entering the ring against Romero.
While $20 million is a lot for one fight, Garcia is estimated to have made $50 million against Devin Haney last year. Then again, if both Garcia and Haney win their respective fights on Friday, they'll likely have an even more lucrative rematch in store for later this year.
