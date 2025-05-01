Teofimo Lopez vs Arnold Barboza Jr Betting Odds And Fight Prediction
Teofimo Lopez is set to take on Arnold Barboza Jr on May2 at the first ever boxing card in Times Square, New York. Lopez 21-1-0, is coming off a unanimous decision win against Steve Claggett.
32-0-0 Barboza Jr, meanwhile, defeated Jack Catterall in his last outing in February 2025 and won the WBO interim super lightweight title.
Apart from Lopez vs Barboza Jr, Devin Haney vs Jose Ramirez and Ryan Garcia vs Rolly Romero are also on the card.
Teofimo Lopez always brings eyeballs when he fights, with his personality and fighting style attracting fans everywhere he goes. And that's not different as he returns to action in Times Square on Friday.
Here are the betting odds heading into Friday night's fight.
(Odds via Draftkings)
Teofimo Lopez vs Arnold Barboza Jr moneyline odds
Moneyline: Teofimo Lopez 225, Arnold Barboza Jr +180
Teofimo Lopez vs Arnold Barboza Jr knockout odds
KO/TKO/DQ: Teofimo Lopez +400, Arnold Barboza Jr +900
Teofimo Lopez vs Arnold Barboza Jr decision odds
Decision: Teofimo Lopez -115, Arnold Barboza Jr +260
Teofimo Lopez vs Arnold Barboza Jr total rounds
Total rounds: 10.5 (Over -500, Under +320)
Teofimo Lopez vs Arnold Barboza Jr Prediction
Teofimo Lopez comes to put on a show. 'The Takeover' was once billed as the next big thing in boxing. However, the hype has dropped down a notch since his George Kambosos Jr loss. That said, Lopez is as talented as they come.
Arnold Barboza Jr, meanwhile, is solid and technical. He may not be as flashy as Lopez, but Barboza has solid fundamentals and has been on a good run as of late, picking up some notable wins.
Teofimo Lopez often turns his fights into a firefight and is willing to step into the danger zone to get a spectacular knockout. That might leave an opening for Barboza, who has shown his ability to hurt opponents in recent fights.
Barboza, though, is not a vicious knockout artist, meaning Lopez might be able to land his shots and keep the momentum in his favor. He is expected to get a unanimous decision win and take Barboza's undefeated record.
Winner: Teofimo Lopez by unanimous decision
How to watch Teofimo Lopez vs Arnold Barboza Jr
Date: May 2
Time: 5:30 PM ET/ 2:30 PM PT
TV/Stream: Watch on DAZN
Location: Times Square, New York
Fight card:
Ryan Garcia vs. Rolando "Rolly" Romero
Devin Haney vs. Jose Ramirez
Teofimo Lopez vs. Arnold Barboza Jr.
