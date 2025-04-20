Canelo Alvarez Names The Brightest Moment of His Boxing Career
Canelo Alvarez is as accomplished as they come.
With a career record of 62-2-2, Alvarez has seen it all inside the boxing ring. He has beaten legends of the sport, become the undisputed world champion, and has also held belts in multiple weight classes.
He is set to return to action on May 3 against William Scull. And ahead of the fight, Alvarez sat down for an interview with DAZN and was asked some questions in a video themed on the movie Sinners.
Alvarez was first asked about when the last time he was a betting underdog and the Mexican said he doesn't pay attention to that. Instead, he trains and comes to fight. When asked what has been his darkest moment in boxing, Alvarez simply said none.
He was asked next about the brightest moment of his career, and Canelo Alvarez picked his win against Miguel Angel Cotto. He said:
I think when I beat Miguel Angel Cotto because he's a legend and Hall of Fame fighter.
When asked what has he sacrificed for boxing, Alvarez said:
Nothing, I love boxing. Obviously, it's not that easy. But I think when you love something, it's not sacrifice.
He was further asked what things he doesn't let into life in order to be a champion. He said:
Obviously, I don't have a young life. You know, go out and go to the clubs, this and that. I am focused on what I am today.
Canelo Alvarez is one of a kind and his fight against Scull can't come soon enough. Should he win, it could setup a showdain against Terence Crawford later in the year.
