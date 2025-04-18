Canelo Alvarez Reveals Why Beating Terence Crawford Could Prove Floyd Mayweather Point
Canelo Alvarez is set to return to action on May 3 against William Scull.
Scull presents a different type of challenge for Alvarez, who can once again become the undisputed super middleweight champion with a win.
With a win against Scull, Canelo could be on the verge of a Terence Crawford showdown. There have been plenty of talks of a potential showdown between the two pound-for-pound superstars. Alvarez, though, is focused on taking care of business against Scull first.
Canelo's only two career losses have come against Floyd Mayweather and Dmitry Bivol. He fought 'Money' Mayweather way back in 2013 as a young up-and-comer. Many believe Terence Crawford has a similar fighting style to Mayweather, meaning beating Crawford could prove that he has changed a lot as a fighter.
Speaking about the Crawford showdown, Alvarez told The Ring:
You know what they want. Everybody wants that fight but in my mind, I need to take care of the May fight and then we'll see. Because, who knows what happens. But I know the people want, I need to take care of the (Scull) fight first.
He added about the Terence Crawford and Floyd Mayweather comparisons:
To show people I am different with experience. The fighter that I am today and I always think that I just needed more years before I fought Mayweather. But things happen and I learned a lot. I don't blame myself because of that because I learned a lot. But yeah, it's kind of an opportunity to show what kind of a fighter I am right now.
