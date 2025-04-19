Canelo Alvarez Reveals Whether He'd Face Dmitry Bivol In A Rematch
Dmitry Bivol is only one of two fighters to get the better of Canelo Alvarez inside the boxing ring. Bivol defeated Alvarez via unanimous decision in May 2022, with the fight taking place at light heavyweight.
Since the loss, Alvarez has beaten Gennadiy Golovkin, John Ryder, Jermell Charlo, Jaime Munguia, and Edgar Berlanga. He is set to fight William Scull on May 3 as he looks to once again to become the undisputed super middleweight champion.
Bivol, meanwhile, recently beat Artur Beterbiev in their rematch and became the undisputed light heavyweight champion. However, the Russian vacated the WBC title as he looks towards a Beterbiev trilogy fight instead of facing David Benavidez.
Canelo Alvarez has now revealed that he'd like to have a rematch with Bivol. Alvarez suggested he was not in top shape when facing Bivol due to several injuries.
Speaking to The Ring, Alvarez said:
I hope I get the opportunity to have that rematch with Bivol. That's the only fight in 175 I'd really take. But we'll see.
When asked whether that defeat still bothers him, Alvarez said:
Not bother me. But I want to tell myself, hey, you learned something from that fight. What things you don't need to do again. And I have that thing in myself, 'Hey, you need to show you're a better fighter than him.'
He continued:
I was on 50% of my abilities right there. No condition, nothing because I couldn't run, throw like I do pads and sparring. You can ask Oleksandr Gvozdyk, he was there to help me for that fight and I had like one month no sparring because of my hand.
Canelo Alvarez added that he put on a good performance despite his hand and knee injuries. Alvarez went on to give Dmitry Bivol his flowers, though, saying:
He's good. He's a very good fighter as you can see. Everybody said, 'Nothing, he chooses the fighters'. But he's a good fighter, he's one of the best out there.
The Latest Boxing News
Canelo Alvarez Reveals Why Beating Terence Crawford Could Prove Floyd Mayweather Point
'Secret' To Beating Gervonta Davis Revealed By Devin Haney's Dad
WBC Featherweight Champion Tiara Brown Talks Skye Nicolson, Aims For Bigger Fights (Exclusive)
Shawn Porter Discusses Who Wins Between Terence Crawford vs Jaron Ennis