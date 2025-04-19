Boxing

Turki Alalshikh Sits Front Row At WWE WrestleMania 41

Turki Alalshikh is at WrestleMania 41. In fact, he's got a front row seat to WWE's biggest event of the year.

Ahead of the first match of the show, WWE superstar Jey Uso was making his entrance to the ring. As he did, cameras cut to Alalshikh as commentators introduced him to viewers on television.

Alalshikh was the only figure singled out and highlighted before the first match of the show in what could be considered a significant sign of how important he may be to WWE and UFC owner, TKO Group.

Ahead of the start of the show, Alalshikh shared photos and videos from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, where WrestleMania is taking place.

Here he shares a video from the upper levels in the stands.

And here he takes a picture on the WrestleMania 41 stage ahead of the show.

Alalshikh has, of course, partnered with TKO Group and Dana White to launch their upcoming boxing league and promotion.

WWE WrestleMania is taking place from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 19th and Sunday, April 20th. Tonight's main event will feature a triple-threat match between Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and CM Punk. Tomorrow's main event features Cody Rhodes vs John Cena for the WWE Championship.

