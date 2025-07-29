Canelo Alvarez Rates Past Opponents, Including Mayweather, Bivol, And Golovkin
Canelo Alvarez has fought all comers throughout his legendary boxing career. Floyd Mayweather, Gennady Golovkin, Dmitry Bivol, and Shane Mosley are some of his most notable opponents.
Very few boxers of the modern era, if any, have such a varied resume. He holds a record of 63-2-2 with 39 knockout wins and has won world titles in four weight divisions. Canelo is also a two-time undisputed super middleweight champion and faces Terence Crawford next on September 13.
One might wonder how Canelo rates his former opponents. And in a recent interview with The Ring, Canelo answered the question and shared some interesting insights during the chat.
Canelo Alvarez rates Floyd Mayweather, Dmitry Bivol, GGG and Lara
Canelo's only two career losses came against Mayweather and Bivol, while he earned a split draw against Golovkin in their first fight in 2017. Canelo beat Erislandy Lara by a controversial split decision in 2014.
Rating GGG, Canelo said, "10/10. He is a complete fighter. Strong, he has everything, boxing IQ."
Rating Bivol, he said, "10/10, because he has everything."
Rating Lara, Canelo said, "10/10. He's a very skillful fighter, southpaw, he's a good fighter."
And finally, rating Floyd Mayweather, Canelo said, "10/10. You know, I don't need to explain it."
Canelo fought Mayweather as a 23-year-old in 2013 and lost via majority decision. His 2014 win against Lara is one of the closest fights of Saul's career and many believe the decision could have gone either way.
Canelo fought GGG three times with the first ending in a draw. The Mexican won a majority decision in the second fight before winning the third via unanimous decision.
Alvarez lost to Dmitry Bivol in 2022 after stepping up to the light heavyweight division.
It's been a while since Canelo has been in the ring with another superstar opponent. In recent years, he has mostly squared off against up and coming contenders in the super middleweight division. The Terence Crawford fight, though, is a clash of two modern-day superstars.
The superfight will take place at Allegiant Stadium on September 13.
The Latest Boxing News
Former Prisoner Who Became A Two-Weight World Champion Dies At 72
Claressa Shields Responds To Jake Paul’s Muhammad Ali Comparison
Terence Crawford Names Three Boxers Better Than Canelo Alvarez
Popular Knockout Artist Vows To Flatline Manny Pacquiao ‘Like Juan Manuel Marquez'