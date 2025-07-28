Claressa Shields Responds To Jake Paul’s Muhammad Ali Comparison
Claressa Shields doesn't think Jake Paul should compare himself to Muhammad Ali. Ahead of his fight against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr, 'The Problem Child' claimed he was the best thing in boxing since Muhammad Ali.
Paul said, "I feel like I am the only one doing it [protecting boxing]. Everyone else is just trying to gatekeep or sell that they're doing things for the sport or something is bad for boxing. But, I am the greatest thing to happen to boxing since Muhammad Ali and there's no even debating that. What I have done speaks for itself."
Shields, meanwhile, once again showed that she carries women's boxing with her win against Lani Daniels. Her achievements are off the charts and she's the current undisputed heavyweight champion.
Claressa Shields says two others should be compared to Muhammad Ali; not Jake Paul
Claressa Shields thinks herself, Deontay Wilder, and Terence Crawford are fighters who deserve to be compared to Muhammad Ali, not Jake Paul. Speaking ahead of her fight against Daniels, she said:
"I am close to being compared to Muhammad Ali, Deontay Wilder was close to being compared to Muhammad Ali, even Terence Crawford. I would never put Jake Paul in that mix. I really got nothing against him. It is what it is, he changed the sport of boxing."
Paul's boxing skills remain under scrutiny. He beat Julio Cesar Chavez Jr in his last fight via unanimous decision, but fans still aren't sold on him.
One thing is for certain, Paul knows how to make headlines, and the YouTuber turned pro-boxer has made significant progress in promoting women's boxing through MVP Promotions.
