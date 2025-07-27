Popular Knockout Artist Vows To Flatline Manny Pacquiao ‘Like Juan Manuel Marquez'
Manny Pacquiao's return against Mario Barrios ended in a majority draw. 'Pacman', now 46, showed he still has some fight left in him, and while he's lost some of his defensive instincts, he can still inflict damage on the attack.
The Barrios fight was razor close and in its aftermatch Pacquiao is looking to stay active. Reports suggest he would like to fight Gervonta Davis or Rolly Romero next, or perhaps even Barrios again in a rematch.
And another superstar name has now thrown his hat in to fight Pacquiao. He has even vowed to knock Pacqiao out like Juan Manuel Marquez did back in back in 2012.
Manny Pacquiao receives knockout threat
Ryan Garcia, a former opponent of both Gervonta Davis and Rolly Romero, is the fighter looking for a chance against Pacquiao, and he's is confident that he has the style to put him out cold. He told The Ring:
Barrios is not a big name, but Manny believed that he could beat Barrios and that’s why he took the fight. Manny’s style fits perfectly into my style. I’m an extremely good counter-puncher. Pacquiao knows that and that’s why most of the time he doesn’t mention me as a guy he would want to fight. He lunges in a lot and he knows I have the quick left hook.
Garcia added, "He’s been successful with his style, but there are chances for mistakes, and for me to connect when he comes in. I know that I would present a lot of problems for Pacquiao. I would dominate him. I would capitalize on Manny’s mistakes better than other guys. I would knock him out like Juan Manuel Marquez – all due respect to the legend Manny, though."
'KingRy' is coming off a decision loss against Romero in his last fight. Interestingly, Pacquiao beat Garcia's promoter, Oscar De La Hoya, back in 2008.
Ryan Garcia wants rematch if Manny Pacquiao fight doesn't happen
While Pacquiao is 46, being able to include him in your resume is a big opportunity for boxers who are in their prime. Garcia wants that too, but is keeping his options open. He is also currently recovering after undergoing hand surgery.
Garcia is eyeing his return and wants a rematch against Romero if the Pacquiao showdown doesn't work out. Garcia said. "If Manny Pacquiao does want to fight me and make big money in a huge fight, then let’s do it. If not, that’s OK with me. I can fight Rolly in a rematch – either route is OK with me."
