How to Watch Canelo Alvarez vs Christian Mbilli: Date, Time, Fight Card & Live Stream

At 35, Canelo Alvarez has already carved out a Hall of Fame resume. After winning 12 major world championships in four different weight classes and epic battles against the likes of Terence Crawford, Floyd Mayweather, and Gennady Golovkin, he's faced a veritable who's who of boxing.

Alvarez's pay-per-view fights have grossed nearly $1 billion in revenue. His last fight, a loss to Crawford which streamed on Netflix, was viewed by more than 41 million. With millions in the bank and more belts than two arms can carry, what's left for Alvarez?

Christian Mbilli currently holds the WBC Super Middleweight championship, a title that Alvarez held in the past. However, after a disputed draw against Lester Martinez, Mbilli faces the toughest challenge of his career. He enters the bout well-armed, knocking out 80% of his opponents, and hunts the finish but does not press or act overly aggressively. Instead, he will think first, trying to set up the knockout.

Canelo vs Crawford | IMAGO / Hoganphotos

For Alvarez, the bout could mark a return to the winning side of the ledger and another notch on his career that has spanned eras and defined him. In contrast, a win for MBilli is a career-defining moment, an upset, defeating an all-time great in a title defense. Moreover, the number of challengers would line up, looking for a title opportunity.

Canelo Alvarez vs Christian Mbilli date

Date: October 31, 2026

Canelo Alvarez vs Christian Mbilli time

Time: TBA

How to watch Canelo Alvarez vs Christian Mbilli

Watch: DAZN PPV

Canelo Alvarez vs Christian Mbilli location

Location: ANB Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Canelo Alvarez vs. Christian Mbilli card

TBA

Lindolfo Delgado is reportedly set to face Arthur Biyarslanov for the IBF Super Lightweight championship. While the rest of the card will fill out, strong speculation is that this fight will be the second-to-last bout. The card, titled "Mexico vs. the World," features Mexican fighters taking on an international slate of opponents. The potential fight for the vacant super lightweight belt could steal the show.

Apunta Lindolfo Delgado vs Artur Biyarslanov a respaldo de México vs El Mundo #CaneloMbilli



Fuentes revelaron a @ESPNKnockOut que #DelgadoBiyarslanov por el vacante Superligero IBF se podría dar en el undercard de Canelo vs Mbilli. pic.twitter.com/bLAq06rQdl — Salvador Rodriguez (@ChavaESPN) July 10, 2026

At 5"9', Delgado uses extensive ring time as an amateur to acclimate himself to fighting against various styles. Now, in between the ropes, Delgado measures his opponent, trying to set range. From there, when comfortable, he will unleash pressure that he hopes will end fights. If he cannot end the fight with a knockout, the 31-year-old will try to punish on the inside after peppering fighters with crisp jabs and power shots.

At the same time, Biyarslanov draws on a blend of his upbringing and power to lay the foundation for his fighting style. A native of Chechnya, the 31-year-old watched war ravage his homeland. With that, a steely reserve and toughness, especially in the face of adversity.

As more details emerge about the undercard, everything sets up for a great night of boxing in the desert.