Canelo Alvarez Reveals Retirement Timeline Amid Terence Crawford Fight Talks
Canelo Alvarez has been rumored to take on Terence Crawford in a potential super fight later in 2025. The Mexican pugilist is a boxing icon and has had an illustrious career.
Both him and Crawford are two of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world at the moment and a showdown between them would be a spectacle.
Canelo, though, is now 34 years old. While he has shown no signs of slowing down, he is arguably nearing the end of his career. In a recent chat with Ring Magazine, Canelo revealed when he might consider hanging up the gloves.
He said:
I don't know, yeah I'm getting closer to [retirement] obviously. But I'm feeling great, I feel better than ever. But maybe at 38? Yeah I think 38 would be the perfect time to start thinking about that.- Canelo Alvarez
He further added:
I have had difficult fights, and ones I didn't need in them moments. I take risks my whole career. I really love the challenges and what I do, and I try to show everybody how good I am. I love to go up and down in weight, I never look at my record and say 'I did this'. My trainer always says about it and he always shows me the things I've done, all the world champions and it's very impressive.- Canelo Alvarez
Canelo Alvarez last beat Edgar Berlanga back in September 2024. Reports suggest his rumored bout against Terence Crawford is close to become a reality in 2025.
The Latest Boxing News
Canelo Alvarez Slams Terence Crawford’s Unbeaten Record As Fight Rumors Gather Momentum
Journalist Provides Big Update On Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford & Fight Deal With Turki Alalshikh
Promoter Reveals Only Condition That’ll See Wladimir Klitschko Return To Boxing