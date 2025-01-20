Promoter Reveals Only Condition That’ll See Wladimir Klitschko Return To Boxing
Boxing legend Wladimir Klitschko's promoter Tom Loeffler has revealed the only condition under which the Ukrainian will return to action.
Klitschko had a legendary career and walked away from the sport after his 2017 knockout loss to Anthony Joshua. Klitschko had a 64-5-0 record with 53 knockout wins under his belt.
He is one of the most decorated heavyweight champions in the history of the sport and his promoter has now revealed whether Klitschko could potentially make a return to the squared circle.
Loeffler revealed that Klitschko could return to break George Foreman's record to become the oldest heavyweight champion of the world. He said:
Wladimir said he would fight for a title and break George Foreman’s record so we will see. He’s 48, 49 in March. If anyone can do it, Wladimir can do it. Naturally he’s not going to fight Usyk. He has an open cheque with Fury. But we’ll see how things shake out for Wladimir. I’d like to see him back in the ring.- Tom Loeffler
George Foreman holds the record as the oldest heavyweight champion ever, holding the belt as a 45-year-old. Oleksandr Usyk currently has the WBC, WBA, IBO, WBO, and the Ring Heavyweight titles under his name.
On the other hand, Daniel Dubois and Joseph Parker are set to battle it out in February for the IBF heavyweight championship. If Klitschko does make a return, it would be sensational and he could potentially be set for a high-profile fight against either of the champions.
