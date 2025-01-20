Journalist Provides Big Update On Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford & Fight Deal With Turki Alalshikh
Boxing journalist Rick Glaser has provided an update on a potential Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford fight, a match that has been teased for a while now.
Turki Alalshikh has also entered the scene and has shown interest in hosting a fight between the two in Saudi Arabia. A potential fight could only take place at 168 lbs, the division where Canelo currently fights.
That'd see Crawford move up two weight classes as 'Bud' is at the 154 lbs. His last fight was in that weight.
Glaser has revealed that Canelo is close to signing a three-fight deal with Alalshikh. He further added that a potential Canelo vs Crawford fight could take place in September and 'Bud' has agreed to a no rehydration clause. Glaser wrote on X (formerly Twitter):
Canelo is in the process of signing a 3 fight deal with @Turki_alalshikh, which will include a Mega fight with @TerenceCrawford in September. It'll be by far the biggest fight in Boxing this year. Nothing else compares. And smartly Crawford has agreed to no rehydration clause.- Rick Glaser
In Crawford's perfect 41-0-0 record, 31 wins have come by knckout. Canelo, however, fights at a higher weight class and has never been knocked down in his illustrious career.
The Mexican is one of the biggest punchers in boxing. His 62-2-2 record has 39 knockout wins in it. Both Crawford and Canelo are extremely skillful. However, the weight difference could play a factor and the no rehydration clause could give Crawford an advantage on that front.
