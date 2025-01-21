Canelo Alvarez Slams Terence Crawford’s Unbeaten Record As Fight Rumors Gather Momentum
Canelo Alvarez has slammed Terence Crawford's record, questioning the level of opponents that 'Bud' has faced during his career.
Canelo and Crawford are two of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the boxing world at the moment, and reports suggest that the pair are closing in on a September bout.
A boxing showdown between Canelo and Crawford could easily be the best fight of 2025 and the war of words has now started ahead of a potential match.
Crawford boasts an exceptional 41-0-0 professional record. Canelo, however, has doubted the legitimacy of the opponents that 'Bud' has faced so far in his career. He has claimed that Errol Spence Jr is the only world class name on Crawford's resume.
Speaking to TMZ Sports, the Mexican powerhouse said:
Look, I respect Terence Crawford. He’s very talented, but he's just won one big fight. If you see his record, he just beat one good fighter. Other than that, he hasn’t beat other good fighters like Spence.- Canelo Alvarez
Crawford has since clapped back at Canelo's comments through social media, writing:
Lol that’s crazy! So every fighter I’ve fought is not good but one? Noted! Just remember what you said because I’ve always had the joy in making somebody’s look like nobodies.- Terence Crawford
Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford is expected to take place at super middleweight. 'Bud', meanwhile, has spent the majority of his career at 147 lbs. His last fight against Israil Madrimov was at 154 lbs.
Hence, Crawford needs to move up two weight classes to face Canelo, which could turn out to be a major factor in a potential showdown of the boxing stars.
