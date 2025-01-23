Oscar De La Hoya Slams Devin Haney's Father And Manager
Oscar De La Hoya absolutely slammed Bill and Devin Haney today in his Clap Back Thursday segment on Fight Hub TV.
In the video, The Golden Boy called on Haney to fire his father after ruining his career, saying:
This clap back is dedicated to the worst manager in boxing history, Bill Haney. Something we can all agree on.- Oscar De La Hoya
De La Hoya continued:
"I want to start by saying I feel sorry for Devin Haney because you hardly ever hear him speak because his dad does all the talking and it's cost him all the 12 fans he had. Sure Devin had a bad loss this year, but it shouldn't have been career ending.
"It all could have been easily fixed if it wasn’t for his father and manager, Bill, who single-handedly turned it all into a more toxic situation than Chernobyl. I have never seen a bigger f***ing of a boxer’s career in my life. All Devin had to do after losing to Ryan Garcia last April was say, ‘He beat me. I couldn’t block his left hook,’ and then get back in the gym. But instead of focusing on a comeback fight in 2024, and teaching his son how to block the left-hook. Bill felt it was a better idea to sue Ryan Garcia for battery and emotional distress. To sue Golden Boy, to sue the New York Athletic Commission to get Devin’s loss expunged from his record, to fight a civilian at the Orange Country State Fair, to take the rest of the year off and to make as many enemies as possible. They’ve cemented their legacy as the biggest crybaby p****** in the history of boxing."
Last week, news broke via ESPN that according to legal documents, Haney had requested a pause to court proceedings as they are looking to settle with a 2025 rematch in the works. De La Hoya commented on the matter, saying:
“The rematch is to happen this October but under one condition. The Haney’s must drop their bull s**** lawsuit against Ryan Garcia and Golden Boy. Of course, the Haney’s are willing to drop it because they had no case whatsoever. I’ve never heard of a fighter suing another fighter for battery, and I’m certain we will never see it again unless Devin sues his next opponent."
