Canelo Alvarez’s First Public Appearance Since Crawford Loss Has Boxing Fans Talking
Canelo Alvarez has kept a very low profile ever since his defeat to Terence Crawford exactly one month ago, on September 13.
This isn't necessarily out of the norm for Canelo. The former undisputed super middleweight champion isn't very active on social media, and certainly doesn't keep his huge fan base updated about what he's getting up to daily.
However, given that Canelo suffered the third loss of his professional career against Crawford and lost all of his 168-pound belts, his not being in the public eye in the days and weeks after fighting raised some concerns among fans that he was taking the loss hard.
Canelo Alvarez's First Public Appearance After Terence Crawford Loss Speaks Volumes
But Canelo taking the defeat tough doesn't seem to be the case at all, if the recent video of Canelo making his first public appearance since the Crawford loss is any indication.
Canelo's daughter Emily celebrated her 18th birthday over the weekend, and Canelo made a heartfelt Instagram post that was captioned (in translated English), "Happy 18th my beautiful girl @emilyc.alvarez I will always be here for you, may this new stage bring you everything you expect from life I LOVE YOU ❤️".
What's more, videos of Canelo and his wife singing and celebrating during their daughter's birthday party have surfaced. Fight Hub TV posted a clip of Canelo singing to their YouTube account, which is making many waves on social media.
Boxing Fans React to Canelo Alvarez Singing Video
Canelo is clearly no longer upset about his loss to Crawford video. And this is good for his fans to see, which they're making clear on the video's comments.
"Love to see Nelo out enjoying himself. Bro, is focus on enjoying life and that’s what’s it’s about. This is the reason for Boxing," one fan wrote.
"Good man, family first," said another.
A third wrote, "Canelo enjoying the fruits of his labor after so many years of training hard he can celebrate time with his family. A lot of fighters don’t get a chance to celebrate their kids birthdays or their birthdays."
In an X post of the video, one fan commented, "This is what it’s all about and what all these cats fight for! Not these ungrateful fans!"
"Canelo is the man I respect out of everybody in boxing such a beautiful soul and his daughter is beautiful congratulations familia," another added in a YouTube comment.
"That man took care of his family!!! Respect!!!" wrote one more.
"Love to see Canelo enjoy time with his daughter, it reminds me of me and my father when we enjoyed moments together… oh how I love ❤️ that 😊," added another fan.
"Gotta respect that!" said another.
"Canelo dont look like a man who is DWELLING on his loss to Bud. He's moving on its the canelo fanatics who can't move on. Canelo has solidified his legacy in boxing he will go down in the books as one of the greats 🫡," wrote another X comment.
Another YouTube fan added, "goatnelo not stressing after loss, legacy secured."
It's cool to see the love and support Canelo is receiving through this video and by celebrating his daughter over the weekend.
