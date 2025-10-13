Eddie Hearn Reveals Notable Title Contender Turned Down 'Seven Figures' To Face Jaron Ennis
Jaron 'Boots' Ennis kept his perfect record intact on Saturday night as he improved to 35-0 (31 KOs) as a professional. Within just two minutes of his headline bout with Uisma Lima (14-1, 10 KOs), Ennis earned a TKO victory in his super welterweight debut.
The win puts 'Boots' in the title picture at 154 pounds. Eyeing up the likes of Abass Baraou and Sebastian Fundora, Ennis is seeking a world title in a second weight division.
Although Ennis likely could have fought for a championship belt in his divisional debut, he opted to face a contender first. However, according to Eddie Hearn, Lima was not the first-choice opponent for Ennis' first outing at super welterweight.
Eddie Hearn Reveals Serhii Bohachuk Turned Down Jaron Ennis Opportunity
Ennis currently has one of the biggest names in world boxing, with plenty of fighters targeting a fight with 'Boots'. However, according to Hearn, one top contender was not interested in facing the American fighter.
In an interview with YSM Sports Media ahead of the event in Philadelphia, Hearn talked about the narrative that Lima was not the first-choice opponent for Ennis' debut at super welterweight. When asked who the primary choice was, the promoter mentioned one contender who turned down the fight.
"Bohachuk was the one. I mean, I shouldn't say it, but I offered seven figures to Bohachuk."- Eddie Hearn
When asked why Serhii Bohachuk (26-3, 24 KOs) turned down the fight offer, Hearn revealed the Ukrainian had aspirations to compete in September. "They said, 'We could have an opportunity to fight on the Canelo [vs Crawford] card.' I said, 'Yeah, but for like a quarter of the money.'"
Hearn added, "I'm sure Tom Loeffler won't mind me saying this. He just turned around and said, 'They just don't want to fight Boots.'" However, the British boxing promoter said he 'didn't blame' Bohachuk for not wanting to face Ennis.
The super welterweight contender Bohachuk previously held the interim WBC title in the division before dropping it to Vergil Ortiz Jr. in 2024. The Ukrainian did compete on the undercard of Alvarez vs Crawford in September, but was bested by Brandon Adams (25-4, 16 KOs).
Hearn said that he felt that fighters were looking for too much money to face Ennis in his super welterweight debut. This includes welterweight fighter Rashidi Ellis (27-1, 18 KOs), who was named by Hearn for seeking too large a fight purse.
