Mike Tyson Makes Promise Ahead of Floyd Mayweather Fight
Mike Tyson has warned Floyd Mayweather yet again about their upcoming fight in 2026. 'Iron' Mike, now 59, is coming back to take on Mayweather in 2026 in an exhibition bout.
It's a clash of two legends. Tyson is arguably the biggest name in the history of boxing while 50-0-0 Mayweather is the sport's most profitable superstar to date. And there's no doubt fans will tune in when two greats of their respective eras share the ring next year.
Tyson lost to Jake Paul via unanimous decision in November 2024. At 58, Tyson looked like a man of his age, but he's made a promise about the Mayweather fight that might sound like a warning music to the latter's ears.
Mike Tyson speaks out on Floyd Mayweather bout
Tyson has promised he'd be better than his last bout against 'The Problem Child'. Speaking to People, he said, "It's going to be really interesting. I can't believe, since the last time I did this, I've fought... What? Two times, going on three times...I'll do better in the next one."
While Tyson is now 59, he is a special type of human being. And if he promises to improve, any opponent, even if that's Mayweather, needs to take note. Tyson is also looking to live in the moment for the upcoming fight. He said:
"This moment's going to be over. Just enjoy it, it doesn't last forever."- Mike Tyson
Tyson retired from professional boxing in 2005. He returned inside the ring in 2020 to take on Roy Jones Jr in an exhibition. In 2024, his bout against Paul was under professional settings. The Mayweather clash, though, will be an exhibition.
As for 'Money' Mayweather, his last professional outing was in 2017, a 10th round TKO win against UFC icon Conor McGregor. Mayweather has since appeared in exhibition bouts, taking on Tenshin Nasukawa, Logan Paul, Deji, and more.
Tyson ruled the heavyweight division during his career while Mayweather is the king of lighter weight classes. Neither is in their prime, meaning fans can expect a showcase of their skills in this spectacle instead of an actual fight. With two legends like them involved, it can be expected to be a show stopping event regardless of all the aforementioned factors.
The Latest Boxing News
Angel Garcia Says Canelo Got It Right With Benavidez — And Wrong With Crawford
Boxing Fans Are All Talking About Terence Crawford After Jaron Ennis Destroys Uisma Lima
Arslanbek Makhmudov Calls Out Anthony Joshua After Big Win Over David Allen
How AI Will Play A Huge Role In The Jake Paul vs Gervonta Davis Fight