Keith Thurman Airs Frustration On Sebastian Fundora Fight Cancellation
Keith Thurman is not letting his canceled title fight with Sebastian Fundora derail his momentum.
Thurman was scheduled to face Fundora for the WBC super welterweight title on Oct. 25, but the entire fight card was postponed due to an injury to the champion. Fundora has been quiet since the news broke, but Thurman took to social media to give his reaction.
The former 147-pound champion started by calling the cancellation "unfortunate," but said that he remains undeterred by the delay.
"Very unfortunate to have to deal with this postponement," Thurman said. "Personally, I've been here before. I know the undercard gotta be hot with this whole card being eliminated. The fight fans, many people already booked their tickets... I just want to thank everybody who's been riding with me, rocking with me and looking forward to this event."
Thurman then sent a direct message to Fundora, whom he firmly believes will still be his next opponent. The 36-year-old wished his opponent a speedy recovery while letting him know that many fans have not taken well to his untimely injury.
"Fundora, boy, ice that hand. Go see the medicine man. Do what you gotta do, baby. Fix them up, alright, get that oil change. Show the docs if you got 'em. People don't believe you, baby. They think you running. They think you doing funny stuff in the game. You wouldn't be the first nor the last, baby. Speedy recovery to you. Let's make history happen. Don't back out of a great fight, man."
Keith Thurman sends blunt message to Sebastian Fundora
However, that is where the polite gestures ended. Thurman's tone quickly changed in the second half of his message and got much more aggressive toward Fundora.
"I had to ask K-Dot, how you feel about Sebastian? K-Dot, what you gotta say? You got something to say? You's a b****! You and yo daddy a b****. Believe that. Don't nobody, nodody, believe that you want this smoke. I've been him, been the fire bringing the heat. Come on, man, don't back out of this. Fix up, heal up, and let's go to war."
Thurman recently ended another multi-year layoff with a third-round TKO win over Brock Jarvis in March. Had he fought Fundora on Oct. 25, it would have marked the first time he competed twice in the same calendar year since 2019.
Fundora last competed in July, when he defended his title in a rematch with former champion Tim Tszyu. 'The Towering Inferno' beat Tszyu more convincingly the second time around, forcing the Assue to retire after the seventh round.
