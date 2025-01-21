Tyson Fury Warned To Walk Away From Boxing For Good Or End Up Like Muhammad Ali
Teddy Atlas has sent a Muhammad Ali warning to Tyson Fury and has urged 'The Gypsy King' to stay retired from boxing.
Fury recently announced through social media that he's calling time on his spectacular career. The announcement came as a shock to many.
The British powerhouse suffered two back-to-back losses to Oleksandr Usyk in 2024. Despite that, there were some big fights rumored involving Fury.
Atlas thinks Fury should stay retired for good as he has suffered enough damage during his career. Speaking to CanadaCasino.ca, Atlas said:
I think it's time for him to walk away. I love to see a movie end in a good way. My wife gets nuts, she will not watch a movie with me because she says, 'as soon as it gets to that bad part you don't like the way it's going to end, you turn it off'. Yeah, I do. I turn it off. I don't want to see it, so I would like to see him walk away.- Teddy Atlas
Atlas added that Muhammad Ali stayed in the sport too long, which took a major toll on his health. He doesn't want to see Fury suffer the same fate. Atlas added:
He's made enormous amounts of money. God bless him. He could take care of his family for who knows how many lifetimes and he earned it. I'd like to see him walk off into the sunset before the sun crashes down, before it gets all dark. I'd like to see him actually on his own, in the right way, walk off into that movie sunset, I don't want to see another Muhammad Ali, the great Muhammad Ali stay too long.- Teddy Atlas
Tyson Fury enjoyed a glorious career and boasts a professional record of 34-2-1. He has 24 knockout wins under his belt. Wladimir Klitschko, Deontay Wilder, Derek Chisora, and more are among his most notable wins.
