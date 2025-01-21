Matchroom And Eddie Hearn Sign Promo Deal With USA Olympic Medalist Omari Jones
Matchroom announced this morning, January 21, the signing of USA Olympic bronze medalist Omari Jones to a multi-year promotional contract.
Jones is set to make his professional debut on March 15 at the Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Florida. An opponent has yet to be announced.
In a post on X, Matchroom wrote:
Shaped by triumph and driven by the unyielding pursuit of greatness. A very special journey is about to begin ✨ @iam_omarijones- @MatchroomBoxing
Speaking to The Ring, Jones said:
I feel like what separated Matchroom from a lot of the other promoters was when I got the message from Eddie Hearn in my Instagram DMs the day after my last fight in the Olympics. And then the following day we actually sat down and met, and he just had a whole blueprint and plan. Right now, Matchroom is the company that I feel has the most fights going on. And, of course, being so young right now in the sport of boxing, activity is definitely very important for me at this stage.”- Omari Jones
Eddie Hearn also commented on the signing, posting on X:
We won the race. Welcome to the team the next American superstar, Omari Jones 🇺🇸💫- @EddieHearn
