Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford Receives $500,000 Sponsorship Approval From LVCVA
The September 13 superfight between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford is one of the biggest in recent boxing history. The clash, promoted by Riyadh Season and Dana White of TKO group, will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
To facilitate the contest, UNLV shifted their scheduled September 12 game at the stadium against Idaho State to August 23. But considering the magnitude of the Canelo vs Crawford showdown, it's unsurprising.
The card will also be streamed live on Netflix, opening the door for a larger global audience to enjoy the fight. And now the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) have approved a massive financial sponsorship for the event.
LVCVA announced an additional $500,000 sponsorship budget for Canelo vs Crawford. The governing body's president and CEO, Steve Hill, noted UNLV was compensated for the date adjustment, but not the specifics. He said:
There’s costs associated with it (moving the date). But they (UNLV) were more than happy to do it. It’s somewhat disruptive for them and we really just appreciate their partnership and recognizing that this weekend is going to be huge.
This is the first boxing event to ever take place at Allegiant Stadium, a venue with a minimum capacity of 65,000, which can be expanded for larger events such as the Super Bowl.
Hill expects an electric atmosphere for the Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford event and thinks the entire city will be buzzing that night. He said:
The atmosphere that night in a venue of that size is going to be electric. If you go through Las Vegas now when there’s a major boxing event in town you can feel it, you know, the excitement in the community… to do it in Allegiant Stadium is going to magnify that energy and that emotion and it’s going to be an epic weekend.
The two fighters had a three city press tour, which took place in Riyadh, New York, and Las Vegas. The fight is now a little over two months away.
The Latest Boxing News
Manny Pacquiao Claims Floyd Mayweather Is ‘Scared To Death’ To Fight Him Again
Exclusive: Phumelele Cafu Looking To Shock The World Against Jesse "Bam" Rodriguez On July 19th
Manny Pacquiao Reveals The Issues Preventing Conor McGregor Superfight
Jake Paul Calls Out Floyd Mayweather For Roy Jones Jr. Troll