Exclusive: Phumelele Cafu Looking To Shock The World Against Jesse "Bam" Rodriguez On July 19th
WBO junior bantamweight champion Phumelele Cafu is not only looking to prove all the doubters wrong, but he's also looking put South Africa on the map July 19th.
Cafu is set to face WBC and Ring Magazine champion Jesse "Bam" Rodriguez at The Ford Center in Frisco, Texas, Rodriguez's home state.
This will be the South African's biggest fight to date and arguably the toughest fight of his career. Rodriguez (21-0, 14 KOs) is currently the top ranked boxer at 115 lbs and is currently No. 7 on the Ring Magazine's pound-for-pound list. Cafu is currently the No. 3 ranked junior bantamweight according to the Ring. Even though "Bam" is highly rated and his hype is at an all-time high, Cafu told KO on SI that he's looking to shock the world.
"When I face Bam, I want to face him at his best. Cause when I beat him, I want to know that I beat Bam in his prime. I don't want it to feel like an off day."- Cafu told KO on SI
The matchup not only marks the 26-year-old's first defense of his WBO title, but it's the first time fighting in the United States. And despite being in uncharted territory, it's something that Cafu is used to, as he had to win his world title across enemy lines.
Cafu (11-0-3, 8 KOs) captured the WBO title in his last fight, beating Kosei Tanaka by split decision on Oct. 14th, 2024, at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan. The victory shocked the boxing world, with Tanaka (20-2, 11 KOs) being the heavy favorite and one of the most decorated fighters in Japanese boxing. The "Truth" told KO on SI that moment has prepared him for what's ahead against Rodriguez.
"Even going to Japan, nobody gave me a chance. So me going out there and putting on such a great performance, made me realize I'm really who I say I am. I'm really the best."- Cafu told KO on SI
That loss would end up being Tanaka's final fight of his professional career, announcing his retirement in June due to repeated eye injuries. Cafu believes that win is actually bigger than his upcoming fight with "Bam" because the Japanese boxer is a four-division world champion, while Rodriguez is only a two-division champion.
The WBO champion at 115 lbs will now go from fighting on the eastern part of the world, to making his debut in front of a western audience. Not only will there be a heavier media presence and more attention for this bout, but it will also be his first time headlining on a world-level fight card.
And as he prepares for this life-changing bout, Cafu also understands that not only does he have to plan for Rodriguez's difficult, movement-heavy style, but he also has to adjust to being in the United States for the first time in his life. The Eastern Cape-born fighter said that he wants to get there with enough time to adapt to train with a few sparring partners and adjust to the American style of boxing.
July 19th is not only a chance for Cafu to become a unified champion at junior bantamweight, but it's a culmination of the life journey that he's has been on. Following in his father's path, Cafu starting to take boxing seriously at the age of 16, after watching some videos of Floyd Mayweather and his lifestyle.
Fast forward to 2025, he is now South Africa's only world champion currently in boxing. And heading into this fight with Rodriguez, Cafu is looking to leave a lasting legacy not only in the sport but his country as well.
"I still have a lot to prove. I believe I do have what it takes to be one of the greatest boxers in South Africa. So, I'm heading there."- Cafu told KO on SI
Rodriguez-Cafu is expected to be streamed on DAZN with Matchroom Boxing, Rodriguez's promoter.
