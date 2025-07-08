Manny Pacquiao Claims Floyd Mayweather Is ‘Scared To Death’ To Fight Him Again
Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao remains the best-selling pay-per-view fight in boxing history. The fight sold 4.6 million PPVs, which is unsurprising, considering Mayweather and Pacquiao were considered the two top pound-for-pound superstars in the sport during that time.
'Money' Mayweather won the clash via unanimous decision, with the judges scoring it 116-112, 116-112, and 118-110. Both legends have moved on with their respective careers , with Mayweather now retired and Pacquiao making a comeback at 46 to challenge Mario Barrios for the WBC welterweight title.
Fans have started speculating whether a Mayweather-Pacquiao rematch could be on the cards if Pacquiao beats Barrios. 'Money' is now 48, but the fight has the potential to shatter PPV numbers all things considered. However, 'Pacman' doesn't think Mayweather will ever entertain the idea as he believes he's too scared. He told Covers:
I don't think Floyd Mayweather will fight me again. He's scared to death to fight again, that’s what I’m thinking. It's a huge fight, but there's a lot of reasons or alibis he didn’t make (the rematch with me). Lots of excuses, I guess.
In terms of accomplishments, both Mayweather and Pacquiao are in their own league. One went 50-0-0 while the other is the only eight-division champion in boxing history. That said, both are closing in on 50 and way past their prime.
Despite that, they are two of the biggest superstars in boxing history and a rematch would inherently generate lots of attention. Mayweather's final professional bout was in 2017, against Conor McGregor, which he won via 10th round stoppage. The biggest draw in boxing history has since fought Logan Paul, Deji Olatunji, Tensin Nashukawa, and others in exhibition bouts.
As for Pacquiao, he is back in the ring after a four-year hiatus. Pacquiao's last professional win was back in 2019, against Keith Thurman. 'Pacman' is taking on a world champion in Barrios, who is 16 years younger than him, and fans are keen to see how Pacquiao fares at this age.
The July 19 showdown takes place at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.
The Latest Boxing News
Like Floyd Mayweather, Shakur Stevenson Says Olympic Heartbreak "Made Me Who I Am"
Heavyweight Legend Backs Terence Crawford To KO Canelo Alvarez
Shocking Details Reportedly Reveal What Julio Cesar Chavez Jr Did For Mexican Cartel
Mike Tyson, Jake Paul Make $1 Million 'Date' Bet Over Upcoming Fight