Manny Pacquiao Reveals The Issues Preventing Conor McGregor Superfight
Conor McGregor was in talks to take on Manny Pacquiao in a boxing superfight back in 2021 ahead of the Irishman's UFC rematch against Dustin Poirier. Obviously, McGregor's defeat against Poirier and the leg break in the trilogy fight didn't help. However, it's a fight that still could have been made but never happened.
McGregor has fought once inside the squared circle, in a 2017 bout against Floyd Mayweather, which he lost by 10th round stoppage. Given the entertainment value of that clash, a Pacquiao showdown would have been something that fans might have taken interest in.
Pacquiao, meanwhile, is coming back to the ring on July 19, challenging Mario Barrios for the WBC welterweight title. He has fought DK Yoo and Rukiya Anpo in exhibition fights in recent years. Hence, a McGregor fight could have happened under either professional or exhibition settings.
And 'Pacman' was recently asked why it never materialized. Pacquiao hints legal complications stopped his fight against McGregor from taking place.
He told Covers:
I don’t know (if the Conor McGregor fight is dead). We have a problem with his manager, they don't listen to me, like I told them the situation, that I've been in boxing for many, many years. I told him I'm a nice person, I'm fair like that, but they don't listen. They don't believe me.
When further asked whether it's a possibility in the future, he said:
I can’t tell you right now, because we still have the cases that they're appealing to the higher court, so it's hard to comment right now (on why the McGregor fight can’t be made).
Conor McGregor himself has been tangled in several legal battles in recent years and he recently appealed the ruling of a civil rape case. The Irish superstar hasn't stepped foot inside the UFC octagon since 2021, and his future remains uncertain.
As for Manny Pacquiao, he is returning to the professional setting at the age of 46. With a win against Mario Barrios, he could become the oldest-ever welterweight champion and add yet another piece of history to his legend. Notably, Pacquiao himself is the current record-holder for winning the WBA welterweight title at the age of 40 years and 215 days, which he did back in 2019 against Keith Thurman.
Pacquiao's next fight takes place at the MGM Grand Arena.
