David Benavidez Names The 'Untouchable' Boxing Legend Who'd Beat Anyone In His Prime
Boxing is show business and David Benavidez is a showman. Whenever 'The Mexican Monster' steps foot inside the ring, it's all gas and no brakes. He is one of the most popular fighters in the world and is the current WBC light heavyweight champion.
Benavidez puts his title on the line against Anthony Yarde on November 22. He is coming off a decision win against David Morrell in February.
Benavidez recently named a boxing legend he believes was better than everyone else in his prime. He even went on to claim that the fighter was simply 'untouchable'.
The untouchable fighter
In a recent interview with ESNEWS, Benavidez was asked who he thinks would've won between a prime Floyd Mayweather vs prime Roy Jones Jr fight. The Mexican reckons Jones was better than anyone in his prime and would have beaten any opposition. He said:
In his prime, Roy Jones was untouchable with anybody. His speed, athleticism, it was just different. People say god given talent, I feel like Roy Jones, in his physical prime, had god given talents.
Speaking of Mayweather, Benavidez said, "The thing about Mayweather, he is such a great defensive fighter. He makes everything correct, he doesn't do things unorthodox. Roy Jones kind of did things unorthodox, because he could get away with it. He had so much speed, so much reflexes. As he got older, his speed and reflexes went away."
Benavidez added, "In his prime, Roy Jones was better. As an all-round fighter, Mayweather is just [incredible]. He left the game undefeated, so you can't say nothing about that."
David Benavidez addresses potential Oleksandr Usyk fight
In the same interview, the host suggested that he'd love to see Benavidez up against Zurdo Ramirez and Oleksandr Usyk. Benavidez reckons the Ramirez fight is a realm possibility, though he has work to do before potentially moving up to heavyweight against Usyk.
Benavidez said, "I need to do what I am supposed to do at 175 lbs and cruiserweight before I can think about beating a legend Usyk. I have tremendous respect for Usyk, he's one of the greatest boxers I have personally ever watched. I'd have to do my work, I have to be a great champion at 175 lbs, I have to be a great champion at cruiserweight before I can even think about contending with Usyk."
For now, Benavidez has some potential massive fights at light heavyweight. Him matching up against Dmitry Bivol or Artur Beterbiev would be a treat for boxing fans.
'The Mexican Monster', though, can't look past the dangerous Yarde for now.
