Frank Warren Shares Major News On Potential Oleksandr Usyk vs Joseph Parker Fight
After undisputed heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk beat Tyson Fury for the second time in December 2024, many were hoping that Usyk's next fight would come against New Zealand heavyweight Joseph Parker, as Parker had produced an impressive win over Zhilei Zhang earlier in the year and was looking for an opponent.
Ultimately, Usyk decided to take some time off and let the division play out. As a result, Parker decided to take a fight against Daniel Dubois in what was clearly a bout to decide who Usyk's next opponent would be.
Or so people thought. Then, after Dubois pulled out against Parker during fight week because of a mysterious illness — and it was announced weeks later that Dubois would be receiving a rematch against Usyk, despite not facing Parker — many felt like Parker was getting a raw deal.
Usyk has since fought and defeated Dubois for a second time, which makes it so Parker is the clear top contender to fight him. However, these plans have reached yet another unfortunate snag.
Frank Warren Speaks on Potential Usyk vs. Parker Fight Delay
Queensberry Promotions head honcho Frank Warren (who Parker is signed to) spoke with Sky Sports for an August 14 interview and revealed information about the Usyk vs. Parker fight negotiations.
"[Usyk] put a letter in yesterday stating that he's asked him for an extension period, because he's injured, before being ordered to do anything," Warren told Sky Sports News. "Whatever happens, the fact of life is Joseph Parker will either fight as champion if Usyk vacates or he will fight Usyk for the title."
Warren later added, "If Moses or Dillian win, they're in the No 1 spot and if the fight with Usyk and Parker doesn't happen then Joe (Parker) will have to fight the official number one contender."
In other words, the Usyk vs. Parker fight won't take place as soon as many hoped because Usyk is dealing with an injury. As a result, it seems that Parker might have to take one more fight in Usyk's stead if he wants to remain active.
It feels like Parker and his fan base can't catch a break of late, despite him doing everything to secure a fight against Usyk both inside and outside of the ring.
But on the bright side, if Parker does take another fight before going up against Usyk, that added experience should only serve to benefit him once he matches up against the undisputed heavyweight king.
The Latest Boxing News
Canelo Alvarez, Terence Crawford Shared Foe Amir Khan Makes Clear Fight Prediction
Frank Warren Names 3 Moses Itauma Opponents For After Dillian Whyte Fight
Daniel Dubois Makes Major Change After Usyk KO Loss