Canelo Alvarez vs William Scull: Date, Time, And Everything Else You Need To Know
In the early hours of February 7, Turki Alalshikh, Chairman of Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority, announced that he and Saul "Canelo" Alvarez agreed to a four-fight contract, with the first of these four fights taking place in May 2025.
Two days later, Alalshikh broke news on Canelo's opponent for this bout with an X post that wrote, "The legend Saul Alvarez Canelo will fight William Scull in undisputed fight in Riyadh on the 3rd of May … if he win the fight in September will be undisputed again 🔥🥊."
Below is everything you need to know regarding this bout between Canelo Alvarez and William Scull.
Canelo Alvarez vs William Scull date
Date: May 3, 2025
Canelo Alvarez vs William Scull time
Time: 5 pm EST (2pm PST)
According to Box.live, the expected ringwalk for this Canelo vs. Scull fight is expected for around 9:00 PM UTC in Riyadh. This is 5:00 pm EST and 2:00 pm PST in the United States and 10:00 pm BST in the United Kingdom.
Canelo Alvarez vs William Scull location
Location: Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
How to watch Canelo Alvarez vs William Scull
TV/Stream: DAZN PPV in the United States and United Kingdom
You'll be able to stream the Canelo vs Scull PPV in the UK and the US via the DAZN app and platform if you have an active subscription. You can download the app for PC, Apple, Android, Fire TV, Roku, Smart TV, and other streaming services.
What are the stakes?
This Canelo Alvarez vs. William Scull contest will take place over 12 rounds in the super middleweight division, which means the weight limit will be 168 pounds (76.2 kg).
This bout is for the undisputed super middleweight championship of the world, with the IBF, WBC, WBO, and WBA belts on the line.
If Canelo wins this fight, his next bout is expected to be against fellow pound-for-pound great Terence Crawford, which will take place in September 2025.
What are the Canelo Alvarez vs William Scull betting odds?
According to Draftkings, Canelo Alvarez is currently a -3000 favorite to win this fight, while William Scull is a +1100 underdog. There are currently no prop betting odds available.
Who is Canelo Alvarez?
Saul "Canelo" Alvarez is a 34-year-old Mexican fighter with a 62-2-2 professional record that includes 39 KO victories. He has held multiple world championships in four different weight classes, including unified titles in three of those weight classes.
In 2021, Alvarez became the first and only boxer in history to become undisputed champion at super middleweight. He currently holds the WBC, WBA, and WBO super middleweight titles.
Who is William Scull?
William Scull is a 32-year-old Cuban fighter who fights out of Germany with a 23-0 professional record that includes 9 KO victories. He currently holds the IBF super middleweight title.
