Terence Crawford Responds To Turki Alalshikh's Tweet On Canelo Alvarez's Four-Fight Deal
On February 2, Ring Magazine broke news that Canelo Alvarez had a deal in place to fight against Terence "Bud" Crawford in a blockbuster bout between two pound-for-pound greats in September 2025.
While there certainly seemed to be an agreement in place, contracts were never signed. And in the meantime, Canelo was also reportedly deep in talks to fight Jake Paul in May 2025.
News of this potential Canelo vs. Paul prompted the Canelo vs. Crawford agreement to get called off, even though, "Alvarez and Crawford signed term sheets after agreeing to a deal," according to an X post from ESPN boxing insider Mike Coppinger.
But many things have changed since then. Instead of signing to fight Jake Paul, Canelo signed a four-fight deal with Turki Alalshikh, Chairman of Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority. And according to Coppinger, the second of these four fights is expected to be against Crawford on September 13 in Las Vegas.
Therefore, Canelo vs. Crawford now appears to be on once again.
In the wake of Canelo signing this deal, Turki Alalshikh made an X post that wrote, "Don’t mess with the lion 🦁… 4 fights for Canelo with Riyadh Season … The Deal is done 🥊 … A Lion 🦁 doesn’t lose sleep over opinion of a sheep 🐑… Fear the lion 🦁 not the jungle 🤷🏻♂️".
This prompted a response from Crawford, who wrote, "I’m waiting on Canelo in September and going to shock the world in Riyadh Season!"
Clearly Crawford is content to wait for this mega-fight to occur, as it will surely constitute the biggest payday of his life and provide an opportunity to cement his legacy to an even greater degree.
