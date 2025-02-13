Boxing Legend With 57 KOs Calls Out Brock Lesnar To Step Inside The Ring
Brock Lesnar is one of the biggest superstars to ever grace combat sports.
Apart from his WWE run, Lesnar is a former UFC heavyweight champion. 'The Beast' also won the NCAA division 1 wrestling championship in 2000.
Lesnar has now been called out to step foot inside the ring by boxing legend Eric Esch, affectionately known as Butterbean.
Speaking to IFL TV, Butterbean said:
I'm going to do it [fight] one more time. I would love to fight Brock Lesnar in a boxing match. He runs his mouth, he's a big guy, it would be a great fight and something that people would want to see. It's going to be a real fight, not this grab the money and run thing. I don't want an exhibition, I want a real fight. I just had a deal with the owner of energy drink company Lucky Energy, which are going to help make it happen.
Butterbean has a professional record of 77-10-4 with an incredible 57 knockout wins under his belt. His last fight, however, was back in 2013. The now 58-year-old's last win inside the squared circled came back in 2007.
Lesnar, meanwhile, currently plies his trade as a pro wrestler, although inactive at the moment. While he has significant combat experience, Lesnar's last official fight was back in 2016 in the UFC. Lesnar defeated Mark Hunt at UFC 200 but the result was overturned to a no-contest due to a positive drug test.
It's worth keeping an eye on whether Lesnar issues a response to Butterbean's shock call out.
