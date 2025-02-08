Canelo Alvarez Next Opponent And Fight Date Revealed
Saul "Canelo" Alvarez has been at the center of discussion among the boxing world over the past week or so due to various reports about who and when he is going to fight this year.
This all started when Ring Magazine announced on February 2 that Canelo had an agreement in place to fight pound-for-pound great Terence Crawford in Las Vegas in September 2025. However, that fight fizzled out once it was rumored that Canelo was in advanced fight negotiations with Jake Paul.
But things changed quickly on February 6, once Turki Alalshikh entered the picture and offered Canelo a lucrative four-fight deal (which included him not fighting Paul), which Canelo accepted — leaving Paul upset at the altar.
Soon after this contract was signed, it was revealed that the first fight of Canelo's deal would be in May, in Riyadh. While there had been several potential opponents listed, there wasn't a confirmation on the exact date and opponent Canelo would fight until Turki Alalshikh made a February 8 X post that disclosed both.
"The legend Saul Alvarez Canelo will fight William Scull in undisputed fight in Riyadh on the 3rd of May … if he win the fight in September will be undisputed again 🔥🥊," Alalshikh wrote.
It was later revealed that this fight will be for the undisputed Ring, WBA, WBC, IBF & WBO super-middleweight world titles.
It's no surprise that Canelo is fighting on May 3, as he almost always fights in or around Cinco De Mayo.
William Scull is a 32-year-old boxer with a perfect 32-0 record that includes 9 KOs. Despite this undefeated resumé, it's hard to imagine Canelo having a tough time with him en route to what will likely be a showdown with Terence Crawford in September.
The Latest Boxing News
KSI Calls Out Jake Paul For Long-Awaited Fight After Canelo Alvarez Pursuit Sours
Jake Paul Tries to 'Expose' Canelo Alvarez With Details From Fight Negotiations
Canelo Alvarez Sends Jake Paul Scathing Message After Fight Falls Through
Jake Paul Blasts Canelo Alvarez After Boxing Fight Negotiations Go Cold
David Benavidez Reveals Why He's Calling Out Canelo Alvarez Again