Richardson Hitchins vs George Kambosos Jr Odds And Prediction
Richardson Hitchins is set to take on George Kambosos Jr at Madison Square Garden on June 14. Hitchins is 19-0-0 with seven knockout wins. The 27-year-old currently holds the IBF super lightweight title, defeating Liam Paro via split decision in his last outing.
Kambosos, meanwhile, is 22-3-0 with 10 knockout wins. He is the older fighter at 31 and beat Jake Wyllie via unanimous decision in his last outing in March. Kambosos is a former IBF and WBO lightweight champion and has arguably fought tougher opposition in his career, facing the likes of Vasiliy Lomachenko, Devin Haney, Teofimo Lopez, and more.
The build-up to the contest has been heated with both men coming to blows during their most recent face off. It'll be worth watching whether they can deliver with an equally entertaining fight next.
Ahead of the fight this weekend, let's have a look at the odds and prediction for the contest (Odds via Draftkings).
Richardson Hitchins vs George Kambosos Jr moneyline odds
Moneyline: Richardson Hitchins -1200, George Kambosos Jr +700
Richardson Hitchins vs George Kambosos Jr knockout odds
KO/TKO/DQ: Richardson Hitchins +225, George Kambosos Jr +1200
Richardson Hitchins vs George Kambosos Jr decision odds
Decision: Richardson Hitchins -200, George Kambosos Jr +1800
Richardson Hitchins vs George Kambosos Jr total rounds
Total rounds: 10,5 (Over -330, Under +230)
Hitchins vs Kambosos Jr fight prediction
Richardson Hitchins is brimming in confidence as he looks to protect his undefeated record against Kambosos. He is the younger fighter and standing at 178 cm, holds a 3 cm height advantage over Kambosos.
Kambosos, meanwhile, is certainly the more experienced fighter. He has taken on some world class names during his career, which Hitchins hasn't.
Neither fighter possesses blistering power and the fight could turn out to be a matter of range control. Hitchins being the taller fighter with a better reach certainly has the advantage on paper and might look to establish authority using his jab early.
The reach difference could turn out to be too big of an obstacle for Kambosos to overcome as Hitchins could keep him at bay and manage to take home a decision win from the fight.
Result: RIchardson Hitchins via decision
