Julio Chavez Jr Clowns Jake Paul For Gervonta Davis Fight Claim
Jake Paul is set to return to action on June 28 as he takes on Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. This will be Paul's first fight since the November 2024 win against 58-year-old Mike Tyson.
'The Problem Child' is already looking beyond his fight against Chavez Jr and wants to take on Gervonta Davis later this year. However, Paul needs to get past Chavez Jr first.
Chavez Jr, a former WBC middleweight champion, has fought only once in 2021. The 39-year-old, though, is planning to make Jake Paul retire on June 28. He also clowned Paul for wanting to fight 'Tank' Davis. In a recent media scrum, the 39-year-old said:
He's so stupid with those comments. He wants to fight Gervonta, he wanna fight Usyk, he wanna fight, I don't know. After 28th, maybe he never fights again.
While Jake Paul wants a Gervonta Davis showdown, 'Tank' already has a fight lined up. He takes on Lamont Roach in a rematch on August 16. Their first fight ended in a controversial majority draw and the buzz surrounding the contest will at peak level this time.
Paul, though, needs to handle business against Chavez Jr, who lost to Anderson Silva via split decision in 2021. Paul, meanwhile, beat Silva via unanimous decision in their 2022 showdown.
Chavez Jr is highly experienced and boasts a 54-6-1 record with 34 knockout wins. Chavez went the distance against Canelo Alvarez in his 2017 defeat. Hence, Paul potentially getting a finish would be a massive statement.
