Boxing Tonight: Cards, Start Times & How To Watch Every Fight Tonight
Every fight in boxing tonight, including the fight cards, start times, and how to watch.
Richardson Hitchins vs George Kambosos
Richardson Hitchins vs George Kambosos (12 rounds, super lightweight)
Andy Cruz vs Hironori Mishiro (12 rounds, lightweight)
Teremoana Jnr vs Aleem Whitfield (6 rounds, heavyweight)
Pablo Valdez vs. Cesar Diaz (8 rounds, welterweight)
Nishant Dev vs. Josue Silva (6 rounds, junior middleweight)
Zaquin Moses vs. Carl Rogers (4 rounds, junior lightweight)
Adam Maca vs. Rafael Castillo (4 rounds, junior featherweight)
Time: 7 p.m. EST
Watch: DAZN
Location: The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY
Juan Francisco Estrada vs Karim Arce Lugo
Time: 12 a.m. EST
Watch: N/A
Location: Hermosillo, Mexico
Nonito Donaire vs Andres Campos
Nonito Donaire vs Andres Campos
Micaela Milagros Lujan vs. Ayelen Granadino (10 rounds, flyweight)
Jackson Murray vs. Leandro Daniel Robutti (10 rounds, heavyweight)
Nicolas Alberto Martinez vs. Carlos Ivan Diaz (6 rounds, super middleweight)
Junior Andres Narvaes vs. Denis Lautaro Martinez (4 rounds, junior featherweight)
Oscar Bonifacino vs. Matias Leandro Yanguas (4 rounds, lightweight)
Time: Estimated main event ringwalk at 8 p.m. EST
Watch: N/A
Location: Casino Buenos Aires in Buenos Aires, Argentina
