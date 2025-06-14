Boxing Tonight: Cards, Start Times & How To Watch Every Fight Tonight

Boxing

Richardson Hitchins vs George Kambosos

Richardson Hitchins vs George Kambosos (12 rounds, super lightweight)

Andy Cruz vs Hironori Mishiro (12 rounds, lightweight)

Teremoana Jnr vs Aleem Whitfield (6 rounds, heavyweight)

Pablo Valdez vs. Cesar Diaz (8 rounds, welterweight)

Nishant Dev vs. Josue Silva (6 rounds, junior middleweight)

Zaquin Moses vs. Carl Rogers (4 rounds, junior lightweight)

Adam Maca vs. Rafael Castillo (4 rounds, junior featherweight)

Time: 7 p.m. EST

Watch: DAZN

Location: The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY

Juan Francisco Estrada vs Karim Arce Lugo

Time: 12 a.m. EST

Watch: N/A

Location: Hermosillo, Mexico

Nonito Donaire vs Andres Campos

Nonito Donaire vs Andres Campos

Micaela Milagros Lujan vs. Ayelen Granadino (10 rounds, flyweight)

Jackson Murray vs. Leandro Daniel Robutti (10 rounds, heavyweight)

Nicolas Alberto Martinez vs. Carlos Ivan Diaz (6 rounds, super middleweight)

Junior Andres Narvaes vs. Denis Lautaro Martinez (4 rounds, junior featherweight)

Oscar Bonifacino vs. Matias Leandro Yanguas (4 rounds, lightweight)

Time: Estimated main event ringwalk at 8 p.m. EST

Watch: N/A

Location: Casino Buenos Aires in Buenos Aires, Argentina

