Mike Tyson's Son Admits Concern Over Manny Pacquiao Return Fight
On July 19, 46-year-old boxing icon Manny Pacquiao will be returning to the ring for his first professional fight since 2021, when he faces WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios. There is a lot of concern for Pacquiao heading into this fight, mainly because it's very rare for fighters to still be competing at his age. This has led to a lot of worry about whether Pacquiao might get hurt against Barrios.
Of course, Pacquiao isn't the only aging fighter to re-enter the ring in a high-profile fight after a lengthy layoff over the past year. In November 2024, former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson fought Jake Paul when he was 58 years old. Leading up to that fight, there was a lot of similar concern for Tyson's health as there has been for Pacquiao.
And while Tyson ultimately left that Paul bout (which he lost by decision) more or less unscathed, his form while fighting seemed to serve as proof that he would have been better off remaining retired.
There were probably few people who were as concerned for Tyson heading into his fight against Paul as his son, Amir, who was part of Netflix's broadcast of the event.
And it seems that Amir Tyson also has a concern for Pacquiao, which was conveyed in a June 13 article from Marca. The article conveyed that Amir Tyson posted an Instagram video from boxing reporter Elie Seckbach of one of Pacquiao's recent training sessions to his story and wrote, "I really hope Manny stands his ground and doesn't get hurt.
"If this was 2012, I would have no doubt that I would win. But now I'm not sure, but we'll see," he added.
Amir Tyson isn't alone in hoping that Pacquiao doesn't get hurt for this upcoming fight. Hopefully, the 46-year-old can emerge unscathed against Barrios like Tyson's father did last November.
