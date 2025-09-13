Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford Preview: Start Time, Fight Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
Boxing's biggest fight of 2025 is happening tonight, and two of the greatest boxers of all-time will face-off to cement their legacy.
Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez will defend his undisputed super-middleweight titles against undefeated, former two-division undisputed champion Terence Crawford on Saturday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
Alvarez (63-2-2, 39 KOs) will make his first defense since becoming undisputed a second time at 168 lbs, while Crawford (41-0, 31KOs) is jumping up 14 pounds to dethrone boxing's cash cow.
Combined with the hype, the build-up to the fight, billed as "Once in a Lifetime," has been intense. Both boxers have done press tours, trash talked, and have even gotten into physical altercations at face-offs.
Alvarez (63-2-2, 39 KOs) is currently on a six-fight winning streak, beating the likes of Jermell Charlo, Edgar Berlanga, Jaime Munguia, and Gennady Golovkin in that stretch. In his last fight, on May 3rd, Canelo beat William Scull by unanimous decision to recapture undisputed gold at 168 lbs, marking the second time he's won all four belts in the division.
Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs) will be fighting at super middleweight for the first time, jumping up 14 pounds. In his last fight, he beat Israil Madrimov to become the WBA junior middleweight champion on Aug. 3rd, 2024. That fight was the first time he fought at 154 lbs, moving up after fighting at welterweight for the last five years.
Both boxers are currently ranked in the Ring Magazine's pound-for-pound top 10, with Crawford at No. 3 and Alvarez at No. 8. Despite the rankings saying otherwise, this fight is between two of the biggest names in boxing in the last decade.
In the past five years, both boxers have etched their names into the history books.
In 2021, Alvarez went on a run of a lifetime, beating Callum Smith, Billy Joe Saunders and Caleb Plant en route to becoming the first undisputed champion at 168 lbs. A division that was once dominated by Europe, was now the kingdom of one of the greatest Mexican fighters of all-time. Canelo would reclaim undisputed supremacy against Scull earlier this year.
For Crawford, the 2020s was spent proving the doubters wrong. While only fighting once a year, he dismantled every opponent in his path. From Kell Brook to Shawn Porter, Crawford stoppage wins led him to the highly demand Errol Spence Jr. fight.
On July 29th, 2023, Crawford silenced all the critics, dominating Spence to become the undisputed welterweight champion. With that win, "Bud" became the first man to become undisputed in two weight classes in the four-belt era.
Canelo vs Crawford Fight Card
Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford (12-round super middleweight bout for Canelo's Undisputed WBC/WBA/WBO/IBF & Ring Magazine titles)
Callum Walsh vs Fernando Vargas Jr (10-round junior middleweight)
Christian Mbilli vs Lester Martinez (12-round super middleweight bout for Mbilli's WBC interim title)
Mohammed Alakel vs Travis Crawford (10-round junior lightweight)
Serhii Bohachuk vs Brandon Adams (10-round junior middleweight)
Ivan Dychko vs Jermaine Franklin (10-round heavyweight)
Steven Nelson vs. Raiko Santana (10-round super middleweight)
Reito Tsutsumi vs Javier Martinez (6-round junior lightweight)
Sultan Almohamed vs Martin Caraballo (4-round lightweight)
Canelo vs Crawford date
Date: Saturday, September 13, 2025
Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford will take place on September 13, 2025.
Canelo vs Crawford start time
Time: 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT
The Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford main event begins at 9 PM ET/6 PM PT.
How to watch Canelo vs Crawford
TV/ Stream: Netflix
Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford will be streamed on Netflix.
Canelo vs Crawford location
Location: Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford will take place at the Allegiant Staidum in Las Vegas, Nevada.
