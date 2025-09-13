Boxing Tonight (9/13/25): Cards, Start Times & How To Watch Canelo vs Crawford & More
Every fight in boxing tonight, including the fight cards, start times, and how to watch.
On tap tonight is what is without question the biggest fight of the year. Canelo Alvarez is set to square off against Terence Crawford in a battle for the undisputed super middleweight title at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
The hype around the fight has reached its absolute peak, and boxing fans will finally get what they've been waiting for since the fight was announced back in May. For all the details on Canelo vs Crawford and the rest of the fights taking place tonight, read on.
Piergiulio Ruhe vs Abeid Zugo (12 rounds, junior middleweight)
Temur Mamoyan vs Djuar El Scheich
Ahmad Ali vs Joshua Nyanzi
Maxim Kaptil vs Jonny Martinov
Beke Bas vs Calista Silgado
Time: 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT
Watch: DAZN
Location: Rattenfanger Halle in Hameln, Germany
Jacob Bank vs Tyron Zeuge
Jacob Bank vs Tyron Zeuge (10 rounds, super middleweight)
Kem Ljungquist vs Daniel Bulabula
Melissa Mortensen vs Cristina Garganese
Freddy Kiwitt vs Ifrain Alcantara
Victor Hoveling vs Nasir Sadat
Maher Khatib vs Payman Akbari
Ahmad Chauki El Ahmad vs Bryan Zapata
Elias Faour vs Jackson Suarez
Time: 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT (Main event ringwalk approximately 4 p.m. ET)
Watch: DAZN
Location: Sydbank Arena in Kolding, Denmark
Lewis Crocker vs Paddy Donovan
Lewis Crocker vs Paddy Donovan (12 rounds for vacant IBF world welterweight title)
Ishmael Davis vs Caoimhin Agyarko (10 rounds, junior middleweight)
Tyrone McKenna vs Dylan Moran (10 rounds, welterweight)
Time: 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT (Main event ring walk approximately 5 p.m. ET)
Watch: DAZN
Location: Windsor Park in Belfast, United Kingdom
Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford
Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford (12 rounds for Canelo's undisputed super middleweight championship)
Callum Walsh vs Fernando Vargas Jr (10 rounds, junior middleweight)
Christian Mbilli vs Lester Martinez (12 rounds, super middleweight)
Mohammed Alakel vs John Ornelas (10 rounds, junior lightweight)
Serhii Bohachuk vs Brandon Adams (10 rounds, junior middleweight)
Ivan Dychko vs Jermaine Franklin (10 rounds, heavyweight)
Steven Nelson vs. Raiko Santana (10 rounds, super middleweight)
Reito Tsutsumi vs Javier Martinez (6 rounds, junior lightweight)
Sultan Almohamed vs Martin Caraballo (4 rounds, lightweight)
Time: 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT (Main event ring walk approximately 11 p.m. ET)
Watch: Netflix
Location: Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada
Canelo vs Crawford Preview
With their legacies on the line, undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez will go toe-to-toe with Terence Crawford to defend his titles in a "once in a lifetime" fight at Allegiant Stadium.
Canelo became undisputed for the second time back in May with his unanimous decision win over William Scull at the Fatal Fury event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Crawford, meanwhile, last fought Israel Madrimov, winning by unanimous decision over a year ago in August 2024.
The biggest talking point heading into the fight is Crawford moving up two weight divisions to take on Canelo at super middleweight and how that might have affected him. Crawford's fight against Maidrimov was at junior middleweight, meaning he's jumped up 14 pounds from 154 lbs to 168 lbs to face Alvarez.
The weigh-in results took place yesterday with both Canelo and Crawford weighing in at 167.5 pounds.
There's no doubting Terence Crawford's skill and technique, but has the additional weight affected his speed, and will he be able to hand the power of Canelo's punches? All that will be answered tonight with estimated ring walk for the headline bout set to take place at approximately 11 p.m ET.
