Canelo Alvarez Will Earn $400 Million From Turki Alalshikh Fight Deal, But His Kids Face A Harsh Truth
Canelo Alvarez is one of the richest boxers to ever live. He is arguably boxing's biggest draw and fighting him ensures a life-changing payday.
Canelo's net worth is estimated to be roughly $250 million, and he's inked a four fight deal with Turki Alalshikh that will see him earn $400 million, the second of which will be the September 13 showdown against Terence Crawford.
Apart from his boxing career, Canelo has also grown a significant business empire, making him a true shark in the sports industry. He has four children, Emily Cinnamon, Mia Ener, Maria Fernanda, and Saul Adiel. And while life might seem easy for them, Canelo is looking to teach his kids the lesson that everything doesn't come easy.
As a boxer, he has gone through the trials and tribulations to reach where he is today and he doesn't want his children to hold the perception that life is without complications and setbacks. Canelo has promised to give his children the foundation they need, but has also revealed that he wants them to build their own wealth. Speaking to Miguel Gurwitz, Canelo said:
They do not have a guaranteed easy life. They don't ask me about money, but if they asked me, 'Is it my money?' I would say no, it's not yours. You lack nothing, you have the opportunities to do whatever you want, but the money is mine, only mine. I am giving you the foundations so that you can make your own money.
Canelo added, "But the money isn't yours, it's mine. I give you the tools so that you can create your own wealth, your own story, with tools that I did not have."
Canelo is expected to make a king's ransom from his next fights inside the ring as he faces Crawford on September 13 in what has been built as the fight of the century. Alvarez will put his undisputed super middleweight title on the line against 'Bud' at Allegiant Stadium and the event will be broadcast on Netflix.
