New Report Reveals Jake Paul vs Gervonta Davis Fight In Serious Jeopardy
Jake Paul vs Gervonta Davis is in serious doubt. The two were scheduled for a Netflix exhibition match on November 14. However, Davis is now the subject of a bombshell lawsuit, accusing the WBA lightweight champion of domestic violence, kidnapping, and other serious offenses.
'Tank' Davis faced similar legal issues ahead of his proposed August 16 rematch against Lamont Roach Jr, when just ahead of the fight, the Baltimore boxer was arrested on domestic violence charges stemming from an incident with the mother of his children.
The rematch was initially postponed and eventually canceled. And in the aftermath, Davis controversially chose to pursue an exhibition against Paul instead of a rematch against Roach. With Davis' latest legal troubles, the fight might be heading in a similar direction.
Latest on Jake Paul vs Gervonta Davis
According to Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix, Paul's representatives are actively looking for potential replacements. Netflix is also involved, as Mannix reported on X:
"Netflix and reps for Jake Paul have been exploring potential replacements for Gervonta Davis, sources familiar with the situation told- Chris Mannix
@SInow. Paul-Davis, scheduled for November 14th, is in limbo after new allegations of domestic violence against Davis."
The hype for Paul vs Davis was building nicely, with Paul even claiming he has never been this scared ahead of a contest. 'The Problem Child' holds a significant size advantage over Davis, weighing 60 lbs more and standing 8 inches taller. However, Davis is a reigning world champion and one of the best pound-for-pound boxers in the world.
It appears Davis' legal troubles, though, have poured cold water on the event.
Who could replace Tank Davis?
In terms of replacement opponents, it would be hard to top a superstar like Davis. Paul has already fought Anderson Silva, who is set to take on Chris Weidman on the undercard. Tommy Fury is the only loss of Paul's career, meaning a rematch could be interesting, but it's a high-risk fight for Paul as Fury is way bigger.
With the fight just two weeks away, it will be interesting to see if Netflix or Paul can find a worthy replacement.
