Sydney Sweeney Explains How Christy Martin's Story "Completely Changed" Her
Sydney Sweeney has several blockbuster movies to her name, but few mean more to her than her role in 'Christy.'
The 28-year-old American actress produced and starred in the upcoming biopic that tells the inspiring life story of former WBC super welterweight champion Christy Salters, known throughout her career as Christy Martin.
Sweeney has voiced her admiration for Martin on numerous occasions since accepting the role and has continued to let out her emotions one week ahead of the film's theatrical release date.
With just days remaining until the motion picture's premiere, Sweeney gave her final thoughts on the film on Instagram. Sweeney has posted multiple promotions for the movie on social media but wrote this one straight from her heart, telling Martin how much she "changed" her throughout the process of portraying her on screen.
"Christy your story has completely changed me, and as we get closer to sharing this film with the world I wanted to share something," Sweeney wrote. "One of the first things I watched when I got this role was this video. Her powerful testimony at her ex-husband's hearing. The man who tried to kill her. I hope this film helps so many others."
The video Sweeney shared of Martin's testimony was a powerful three-minute speech from the latter aimed directly at her ex-husband, James Martin. James Martin stabbed her multiple times on a night in November 2023 after an argument and left her for dead, though she would survive and play a significant role in his attempted murder trial.
In the testimony, Christy Martin also accused her ex-husband of using her financially, blackmailing her and giving her a cocaine addiction.
Martin's abusive marriage and the attack that ended it are central points to 'Christy.' Her survival and subsequent recovery from the relationship are what makes Sweeney in awe of her strength, both in and out of the ring.
Sydney Sweeney's connection to Christy Martin through 'Christy'
Sweeney is known for the commitment and dedication she puts into her roles, but none required more devotion than 'Christy.'
Due to how honored she felt to portray Martin, Sweeney committed months to physically preparing for the role. Not only did she work with multiple personal trainers to give herself the boxer aesthetic, but she also spent hours in the gym working on fundamental striking to make them pop on screen.
Sweeney admitted that the preparation took a toll, but she remained committed to making 'Christy' as raw and realistic as possible for Martin. That attentiveness led her to reportedly shoot "real" fight scenes that included actual punches landing on her face.
Martin was also involved in the film's production and spent multiple days on set. There, she developed a working relationship with Sweeney that both women clearly cherish.
