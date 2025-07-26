Carlos Adames Refuses Janibek Fight To Unify Titles, Turki Alalshikh Responds
November 22 was supposed to be the day Carlos Adames would fight in Riyadh for a unified world title. Instead, he will probably be on his couch.
Turki Alalshikh, Chairman of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority and the architect behind Riyadh Season’s global sporting events, had proposed a WBO/IBF/WBC unification bout between Janibek Alimkhanuly (17-0, 12 KOs) and Carlos Adames (24-1-1, 18 KOs).
The fight was scheduled to take place on The Ring Magazine’s Night of Champions card on November 22. Most fighters would have jumped at the opportunity to perform on one of boxing’s biggest stages for a significant payday. Instead, Alalshikh revealed that Adames hesitated.
“He [Carlos Adames] wasted my time and the chance [to box in a title unification]. I gave him a good, generous offer, and after that, he waited 4–5 days, didn’t answer, and was going over small details. I cannot understand it, and for that reason, I retract the offer. Janibek has no problem—Adames is the problem,” he said according to an article in The Ring magazine.
Adames has been active on social media in recent days, calling out several fighters as he now appears to be looking for a new opponent—though a unification bout may no longer be in his immediate future.
“He gives a difficult time to Luis De Cubas, who is our partner now. This is his mistake, and if he doesn’t fix it, we will miss him in Riyadh Season,” Alalshikh said.
