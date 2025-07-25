Oscar De La Hoya Pleads For 'Ungrateful' Canelo Alvarez To Explain His Mistake
Way back in 2010, legendary boxer Oscar De La Hoya signed Saul "Canelo Alvarez", who was then a promising Mexican prospect in the welterweight division, to Golden Boy Promotions.
When speaking to ESPN's Dan Rafael about this signing, De La Hoya said, "I really think today is a historical day for Golden Boy. We believe Saul is going to be a star. He's already a big attraction here in Mexico and we're going to do everything we can to help him become a champion and a star in the United States."
Fast forward 15 years, and Canelo Alvarez is inarguably the sport's biggest global superstar, and has been so for some time.
However, the relationship between him and De La Hoya has gone sour. Not only have the two sides ceased working with each other, but Canelo filed a lawsuit against Golden Boy (and DAZN) back in 2020 for an alleged breach of contract.
This lawsuit was the basis of tensions erupting between De La Hoya and Canelo during a May 2024 press conference before Canelo fought Golden Boy's Jaime Munguia. At one point in the press conference, De La Hoya told Canelo to "show some f****** respect" and mentioned Canelo's positive PED test back in 2018, which prompted Canelo to jump out of his chair and go at De La Hoya.
Oscar De La Hoya Doesn't Know What He Did To Canelo
De La Hoya was the guest on a July 23 episode of the Ring Champs with Ak Reyes and Barak Bess podcast. And at one point, he detailed his sentiment toward Canelo.
"Ever since Canelo was able to fight in the states at 18 years old, we signed him, and promoted him, made his career. And there's a point where fighters just become ungrateful, you know? And it's pretty sad. You do everything for them, you give them your sweat, tears, and then they slap you in the back."
When De La Hoya was told that there must be something in Canelo's mind that he did to sour the relationship, De La Hoya said, "No! Nothing. There's nothing. He can't say anything. Please, [Canelo], tell me what I did! So I don't make the same mistake."
It's hard to imagine Canelo will be willing to tell De La Hoya anything at this point.
