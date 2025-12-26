Naoya Inoue vs Alan Picasso Preview: Fight Time, Undercard, How To Watch & Live Stream

Undisputed super bantamweight world champion Naoya Inoue (31-0, 27 KOs) returns to action on Saturday as he looks to make the fourth defense of his titles in 2025.

Taking on Alan Picasso (32-0-1, 17 KOs), the Japanese fighter could set up a blockbuster fight with fellow countryman Junto Nakatani with a victory.

Not only could 'The Monster' earn a huge bout with Nakatani with a win, but he could also solidify his claim for the 2025 fighter of the year with a victory. Starting in January, Inoue faced off against short-notice opponent Ye Joon Kim (21-2-2) in Japan. After four rounds, Inoue made the third defense of his undisputed super bantamweight titles.

Inoue, 32, returned to action four months later, as he faced off with Ramon Cardenas (26-1) in Las Vegas. Despite an early shock from Cardenas, who was able to knock Inoue down, 'The Monster' was able to bounce back, earning a stoppage in the eighth round.

Naoya Inoue | IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

In his most recent outing, many felt that Inoue was taking on one of the most challenging opponents of his career. Facing Murodjon Akhmadaliev (14-1), Inoue was unable to secure a knockout but earned a unanimous decision victory in Japan.

Now the pound-for-pound star will line out for the fourth time this year, when he aims to provide Mexican fighter Picasso with his first professional loss in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

25-year-old Picasso has not been as active as his champion opponent, but does have a victory under his belt in 2025. In July, on the undercard of Mario Barrios vs Manny Pacquiao, Picasso took on Kyonosuke Kameda (15-4-2), whom he was able to defeat via majority decision.

The win would eventually mean that Picasso became the WBC's mandatory challenger at super bantamweight, earning him a meeting with Naoya Inoue.

Naoya Inoue vs Alan Picasso Date

Date: Saturday, December 27, 2025

Naoya Inoue vs Alan Picasso Start Time

Time: 4 a.m. EST (main event ringwalk approximately 7:57 a.m. EST)

How To Watch Naoya Inoue vs Alan Picasso

Watch: DAZN PPV

Naoya Inoue vs Alan Picasso Location

Location: Mogammed Abdo Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Naoya Inoue vs Alan Picasso Card

Naoya Inoue vs Alan Picasso - 12 rounds for Inoue's WBC, WBA, IBF, and WBO World Super Bantamweight titles

Junto Nakatani vs Sebastian Hernandez - 12 rounds for super bantamweight bout

Willibaldo Garcia vs Kenshiro Teraji - 12 rounds for Garcia's IBF World Super Flyweight title

Taiga Imanaga vs Armando Martinez - 10 rounds for lightweight bout

Reito Tsutsumi vs Leobardo Quintana - 6 rounds for super featherweight bout

