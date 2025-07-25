Floyd Mayweather Company Sued Six Figure Sum For Unpaid Jet Fuel
Floyd "Money" Mayweather has not had a great year when it comes to lawsuits. According to aMay 20 article from TMZ, boxing legend Floyd Mayweather threatened legal action against Mayweather Fitness (which he has long been associated with) because several of the franchise's gyms were allegedly not paying some of their employees their wages.
Despite Mayweather's threats, owners of the accused gyms did not back down. And as a result, the Daily Journal reported on June 24 that a Los Angeles judge sanctioned the gym defendants for discovery violations, and is allowing a fraud allegation to proceed in court.
Mayweather also filed a $100 million lawsuit in May against Business Insider over a report that claimed that a 62-building Manhattan real estate portfolio that Mayweather announced he acquired never actually occurred.
Aviation Fuel Supplier Sues Mayweather-Managed Flight Company
On July 24, the Miami New Times reported that TBE Aviation LLC (which Mayweather is the manager of - See Nevada Public Records) is being sued by Associated Energy Group (AEG, which is a Miami-based global aviation fuel supplier) because the company owes them more than $136,000 for service and fuel invoices between October 31, 2024, and June 6, 2025.
The lawsuit, which can be found on the Miami-Dade County Clerk's office website (Case #2025-011998-CA-01), notes that AEG filed a lien against TBE Aviation and another defendant back in April, as the six-figure balance that is owed allegedly remains outstanding at the time the suit was filed.
The lawsuit also adds, "This claim is for storage, fuel, repairs, maintenance work, improvements, enhancements, materials, and labor, and/or services furnished in the principal amount of $109,048.86. This claim of lien also secures interest at the rate of 1.5 percent per month from November 30, 2024, together with attorney's fees, costs, and all assessments that accrue after the date of this lien."
And on July 16, prejudgement writs of garnishment were granted at twice the amount sought to be garnished ($273,481.38) until a final judgement is handed down by the court.
It appears that there's still more news to come from this still developing story.
