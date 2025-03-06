Caroline Dubois vs Bo Mi Re Shin Preview: Start Time, Date, Fight Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
WBC lightweight world champion Caroline Dubois makes the latest defence of her green and gold belt this Friday night against South Korean challenger Bo Mi Re Shin.
Dubois' first defence came in January where she was left frustrated thanks to a Technical Draw decision against Jessica Camara following a clash of heads.
Holding a record of 18-2 over nine years as a pro, Bo Mi Re Shin arrives in London as an experienced operator but one that has come unstuck when moving up the levels.
Keys to Victory
Bo Mi Re Shin isn't a natural lightweight, so the size advantage that the champion will hold over the visitor may be a big factor in this contest.
At just 24, Dubois has taken the division by storm in an attempt to become one of the dominant names in women's boxing, and with a hard-hitting style out of the southpaw stance, she's going to prove hard to beat.
Dubois has stopped half of her opponents so far as a pro and after a disappointing night in Sheffield at the start of the year, "Sweet Caroline" will be looking to take her frustrations out on Shin.
Shin's experience will probably see her through the first few rounds unscathed, but Dubois' engine and ability to mix attacks should eventually take its toll on the 30-year-old.
Caroline Dubois vs Bo Mi Re Shin fight date
Date: March 7, 2025
Caroline Dubois vs Bo Mi Re Shin will take place on Friday March 7, 2025
Caroline Dubois vs Bo Mi Re Shin start time
Time: 17:00 EST (14:00 PST)
Caroline Dubois vs Bo Mi Re Shin will start at approx 17:00 EST (14:00 PST)
How to watch Caroline Dubois vs Bo Mi Re Shin
TV/ Stream: Sky Sports (UK)
Caroline Dubois vs Bo Mi Re Shin will air live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom.
Caroline Dubois vs Bo Mi Re Shin location
Location: Royal Albert Hall, Kensington, London
Caroline Dubois vs Bo Mi Re Shin will take place inside the Royal Albert Hall, Kensington, London
Fight Card
Natasha Jonas vs. Lauren Price, 10 rounds for the IBF, WBC and IBO world welterweight titles
Caroline Dubois vs. Bo Mi Re Shin, 10 rounds for the WBC lightweight title
Chloe Watson vs .Jasmina Zapotoczna, 10 rounds for the European flyweight title
Karriss Artingstall vs. Raven Chapman, 10 rounds for the vacant British featherweight title
Francesca Hennessy vs Gemma Ruegg, 8 rounds, super bantamweight
