Chris Colbert Grieves Humiliating Loss As Title Plans Ruined Once Again
By Isaac Nyamungu
Lightweight Omar Salcido had his way. He revived his boxing career through stopping by technical knockout Chris Colbert in nine rounds in an event held at the ProBox TV Events Center in Plant City, Florida on Wednesday.
Chris Colbert has been a household name among American fans. They have been routing for him in recent years despite of his considerably young age. Nonetheless, there are now several who are of the opinion that the former WBA interim super-featherweight titlist will never get his hands on a world title, after last night’s surprise loss to Omar Salcido.
Colbert (17-2, 6 KO) was a renowned subscriber of the PBC stable, fighting his way to an interim WBA 130 lbs. belt during the 16-0 start to his professional career. However, he’s gone 1-2 since July of 2021, initially losing to Hector Luis Garcia, secondly winning a very questionable verdict over Jose Valenzuela before getting conquered and knocked out in the 6th round in a rematch. He had to attempt redeem himself by resuming a winning track here in his first fight of 2024, which has failed. Chris Colbert was defeated into submission in the ninth round of what was supposed to be a bounce back fight versus Salcido.
Salcido (19-1, 13 KO) made his US debut with a remarkable action match against Jose Nunez last October, losing the verdict but putting on a fanciful illustration in what was like the runner up for Fight of the Year of the Week of the Year in 2023. He bounced back with a win two months later over Luis Coria on a Red Owl show, and this is his first fight since. However, Omar Salcido was always a live underdog but his résumé left the door open for whether he could handle the step up in competition.
Salcido, who is currently 24 years old and of Mexico origin, wanted to impose himself from the opening bell. His assortment contributed to him succeeding with a left hook to the body in the second round, shortly before they exchanged left hands and Colbert chose to attempt to contest on the back foot. He eventually floored Colbert in the ninth round.