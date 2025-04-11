Chris Eubank Jr Eyes Canelo Alvarez After Conor Benn Fight
Chris Eubank Jr is set to take on Conor Benn in a grudge match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on April 26. And should he win, Eubank Jr thinks a showdown with Canelo Alvarez fight should be next.
Eubank Jr and Benn were scheduled to fight in October 2022 but was canceled after Benn tested positive for performance enhancing drugs. Nevertheless, the fight is finally coming to fruition and could perhaps once and for all put an end to the family feud.
Their fathers, Chris Eubank and Nigel Benn, fought twice in the 1990s. Eubank defeated Benn for the WBO middleweight title in the first fight and the second ended in a split draw. With a historic backdrop, the two Brits are looking to put on one of the biggest fights in British boxing.
Eubank Jr is focused on Benn but hasn't shied away from expressing his interest to take on Canelo Alvarez after. He told Ariel Helwani:
I do think that is a next logical fight and this fight, Turki is saying, can put me in a position to get in the ring with ‘Canelo’ which would be amazing so I agree with him on that. That doesn't mean that I shouldn't fight Conor. He thinks that ‘Canelo’ is the only guy I should fight and that's not how boxing works.
Chris Eubank Jr, though, thinks his fight against Conor Benn is bigger than a Canelo Alvarez fight in the UK. He reckons the rivalry has become mainstream whereas only boxing fans know about Alvarez. He said:
In the UK, it's probably bigger than a ‘Canelo’ fight because the general public don't know who ‘Canelo’ is. The boxing fans do but the general public don't because the general public aren't boxing fans. They don't know anything about boxing. This is a fight where you've got kids, you’ve got grandmas, you’ve got people that don't know or care about boxing at all and they are going to be at that fight.
